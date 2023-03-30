Carrie Ann Inaba Recovering After ‘Four-Night Hospital Stay’ For Appendicitis

Carrie Ann Inaba seems to be in great spirits, despite suffering appendicitis that landed her in the hospital! In a March 30 Instagram share, the Dancing With the Stars judge, 55, called the pain that drove her to seek treatment a “gift” and noted the health scare could have been “much worse.” She shared a compilation video from her four-day hospital stay to the platform on March 30 set to Meghan Trainor‘s “Me Too.” During the video, she revealed she had a “late night” surgery followed by a four-night stay in the hospital.

“I had an emergency appendectomy last week and while it’s been quite a painful experience, I also know it’s a gift to even feel this pain,” she wrote in part. “I realize after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse.” She then described how the pain of the condition can strike suddenly. “Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere,” she continued.

“And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere. And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did. I was wrong.”

Carrie humbly acknowledged after the traumatic experience that she should have “come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet. I should have gone when I couldn’t stand without excruciating pain… but I honestly didn’t want to leave my babies, and I’m so accustomed to pain —thought I should let it play out.”

Obviously, she indicated, that was the wrong call. The TV star then urged fans to pay attention to any pain in the abdomen and thanked the Los Angeles hospital staff at for the “great care.” “If I needed to do it again, I would come back to you,” she concluded the post. “Thankfully, my appendix will not be bothering me anymore.”

DWTS colleague Derek Hough took to the comments section with an empathetic message, along with supportive messages from many of her fans. “Get well soon,” he wrote. “I had that a few years ago. Glad you got it taken care of. Feel better.”