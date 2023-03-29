Tyra Banks Breaks Silence On Julianne Hough Replacing Her As ‘DWTS’ Host: ‘Perfect Choice’

Tyra Banks, 49, praised Julianne Hough, 34, when she talked about herself stepping down as host on the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars after three seasons, in a new interview. The model is being replaced by the professional dancer and couldn’t be more thrilled with the choice. “The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge,” Tyra told Us Weekly.

“It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch,” she added. “And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”

Tyra’s comments about Julianne, who was a competitor on the show, come after she announced her departure from Dancing With the Stars on March 16. She explained that she wants to focus more on her SMiZE and Dream ice cream brand, which she started in 2021, and more projects. “I’m really focused on business, like, crazy, crazy focused on business. … I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. Mic drop,” she told TMZ. “I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship.”

“I think it’s time ,” she continued. “I think my heart and soul are in my business and in producing TV … and you can’t do that hosting a show. So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting things.”

Before Tyra started hosting Dancing With the Stars, Tom Bergeron was the original host and he was joined by Erin Andrews nine seasons later after she competed on the show. In July 2020, it was announced that they would no longer fill the role and Tyra would be stepping in. At the time, the beauty explained that she was planning on “respecting the stage” that the former hosts “set.:

“[I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that,” she said, in an interview with Us Weekly. “I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”