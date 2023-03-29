Melissa Joan Hart Cries & Reveals She Helped Escort Kids Out Of Nashville School After Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart lives in Nashville, and she was on the scene right nearby the Covenant School on Monday, March 27, after a shooter killed three children and three adults. Melissa took to Instagram on March 28 to share a video of herself breaking down in tears as she recalled helping young children get to safety amidst the shooting. “My kids go to school right next to where there was a shooting today,” she explained. “We moved here from Connecticut where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook. So this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.”

The actress confirmed that she and her three children — Mason, 17, Braden, 15, and Tucker, 10 — are all okay. However, the shooting was much too close to home. “My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences and we helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school,” she shared. “We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there. We helped a mom reunite with her children. I just don’t know what to say anymore. Enough is enough. Just pray for the families.”

The six victims of Monday’s shooting were said to be targeted randomly by 28-year-old shooter Audrey Hale, per CNN. The 28-year-old was a former student of the school that she attacked, and police confirmed that she was under care for an “emotional disorder” at the time of the shooting. Police on the scene shot and killed Audrey to put an end to her killing spree. A motive has not been confirmed, but police believe that Audrey specifically targeted the Covenant School.

The Nashville community is absolutely devastated after this tragedy, with stars who live in the area flooding social media with tributes. Many have also donated money to the victims’ families during this difficult time.