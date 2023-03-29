Ali Fedotowsky Claims Jake Gyllenhaal Made Her Cry After Red Carpet Interview

Ali Fedotowsky claimed the iconic hunk reduced her to tears while she was working as an entertainment news correspondent.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 29, 2023 5:49PM EDT
View gallery
Actors Jake Gyllenhaal arrive for a press conference for his new movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Seoul, South Korea, . The movie is to be released in South Korea on July 2, 2019 Film Spider-Man Far From Home, Seoul, South Korea - 01 Jul 2019
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu hold hands during a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The couple looked stylish and were shopping around the Downtown area a day before Thanksgiving. Pictured: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu BACKGRID USA 23 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
AMBULANCE, from left: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jake Gyllenhaal, 2022. ph: Andrew Cooper /© Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection
Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Jake Gyllenhaal may be an Oscar nominee, but Ali Fedotowsky isn’t impressed. The Bachelor Nation star shared during the March 29 episode of the Women On Top podcast that the Nightcrawler star made her cry when she was a correspondent for E! News. “Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet…my first red carpet for E! News…He walks up, I’m shaking in my heels — which, I’m horrible in heels — and I say to him, ‘Hi, Jake who’d you bring tonight?’ Like, for a date, like, who’s your date tonight? … He goes, ‘bye bye,’ and walked away from me.”Ali Fedotowsky

Ali Fedotowsky worked as a red carpet correspondent for a time. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)Terrified she would lose her job over the non-interview, she said she began crying. But Ali claims she wasn’t the only one snubbed by the famed Brokeback Mountain actor. “There’s an interviewer next to me and her question to him was ‘So, if you don’t get an Oscar for this film, those tattoos totally should,’ because he was all tatted up for his film, and he goes ‘bye’ and walked away because he is a serious actor.”

On the other end of the spectrum, the reality star unsurprisingly said Castaway star Tom Hanks was friendly with her in the same setting. “Tom Hanks [is the] nicest guy ever,” she said of the Pinocchio actor, per Just Jared. “[I] want him to be my second dad.” Additionally, she pointed to fellow reality stars The Kardashians — particularly matriarch Kris Jenner — as examples of kind celebrities.

Jake Gyllenhaal
eAFF-USA/Shutterstock

“All the Kardashians, Kim, they’re so kind,” Ali noted. “Reality stars in general are so nice.” Momager Kris, she explained, “is the kindest, nicest human being.”

Ali worked for the outlet from 2013 to 2015, and she claims it simply wasn’t the right fit. “It was just not for me. … It really ate away at my self-confidence,” she said of the red-carpet gig, adding that it was her “least favorite” job. As for Jake, he’s openly eschewed discussing his personal life in public. “I would love to not talk about my personal life,” he told The Guardian during a 2017 interview, when asked about ex Taylor Swift.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad