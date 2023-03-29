Ali Fedotowsky Claims Jake Gyllenhaal Made Her Cry After Red Carpet Interview

Jake Gyllenhaal may be an Oscar nominee, but Ali Fedotowsky isn’t impressed. The Bachelor Nation star shared during the March 29 episode of the Women On Top podcast that the Nightcrawler star made her cry when she was a correspondent for E! News. “Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet…my first red carpet for E! News…He walks up, I’m shaking in my heels — which, I’m horrible in heels — and I say to him, ‘Hi, Jake who’d you bring tonight?’ Like, for a date, like, who’s your date tonight? … He goes, ‘bye bye,’ and walked away from me.”

Ali Fedotowsky worked as a red carpet correspondent for a time. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)Terrified she would lose her job over the non-interview, she said she began crying. But Ali claims she wasn’t the only one snubbed by the famed Brokeback Mountain actor. “There’s an interviewer next to me and her question to him was ‘So, if you don’t get an Oscar for this film, those tattoos totally should,’ because he was all tatted up for his film, and he goes ‘bye’ and walked away because he is a serious actor.”

On the other end of the spectrum, the reality star unsurprisingly said Castaway star Tom Hanks was friendly with her in the same setting. “Tom Hanks [is the] nicest guy ever,” she said of the Pinocchio actor, per Just Jared. “[I] want him to be my second dad.” Additionally, she pointed to fellow reality stars The Kardashians — particularly matriarch Kris Jenner — as examples of kind celebrities.

“All the Kardashians, Kim, they’re so kind,” Ali noted. “Reality stars in general are so nice.” Momager Kris, she explained, “is the kindest, nicest human being.”

Ali worked for the outlet from 2013 to 2015, and she claims it simply wasn’t the right fit. “It was just not for me. … It really ate away at my self-confidence,” she said of the red-carpet gig, adding that it was her “least favorite” job. As for Jake, he’s openly eschewed discussing his personal life in public. “I would love to not talk about my personal life,” he told The Guardian during a 2017 interview, when asked about ex Taylor Swift.