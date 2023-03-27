Shawn Mendes Reveals His Brutal Sunburn In Shirtless Photos On Mexico City Trip

Shawn Mendes looks handsome no matter what, even with a seriously rough sunburn. The 24-year-old proved that when he posted shirtless photos of his farmer’s tan on Instagram.

In the photos, Shawn revealed the bright red sunburn that was around his neck and arms. His chest was completely bare and a had a tan line from his tank top. Meanwhile, the back of him was also protected from the tank top while his neck and arms were burnt from the sun. Shawn posted photos of his trip that day and you could see him walking around Mexico City in the white tank top and black pants.

Shawn has been going shirtless a lot lately and aside from these new photos, he recently went shirtless in a new Tommy Hilfiger Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn campaign where he showed off his six-pack. In one photo, Shawn wore a blue striped seersucker button-down shirt that was dropped off his arms and completely unbuttoned as he showed off his bare chest.

The photo was taken from the side as Shawn was pictured yelling off into the distance. He styled the top with a pair of brown linen trousers that showed the top of his underwear. In another photo, Shawn wore the same shirt, but this time, he kept one button fastened revealing his shirtless chest underneath.

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Shawn in a tight white T-shirt with a pair of fitted straight-leg blue jeans while barefoot. Meanwhile, another photo pictured Shawn wearing a long-sleeve American flag polo shirt that was lifted up, revealing his belly button and low-rise green pants.