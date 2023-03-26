‘Succession’: Shiv & Tom Make A Decision About Their Marriage After His Betrayal

Shiv and Tom’s marriage has been on the edge of a cliff from the very beginning, but their relationship plunged into dark depths after Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayed Shiv (Sarah Snook) and sided with Logan (Brian Cox) in the Succession season 3 finale. In the season 4 premiere, Shiv and Tom are barely on speaking terms in the aftermath of the showdown in Italy.

They are forced to face each other when Shiv returns to their home to grab some of her things. She confronts Tom about his escapades with Greg and allegedly dating models. Tom brings up that they agreed they could “test the waters” during this separation.

Tom has been thinking that they would eventually have an honest discussion about what’s happened and their future. Shiv, clearly upset, tells Tom that she doesn’t want to “bring up a lot of bullsh*t for no profit.”

Tom continues to try and talk to Shiv, but she’s not having it. “I dont think it’s good for me to hear all that. I think it might be time for you and I to move on,” Shiv admits, hinting that she wants a divorce. She doesn’t want to get into the nitty-gritty of all the problems in their marriage because it won’t make a difference.

While Tom is more than willing to confront his feelings and all the messiness of their problem, this is where Shiv is stunted. She thinks its time to “walk away with our heads held high and say good luck.” However, her eyes are betraying her. She’s tearing up but doesn’t want to show Tom. She’s never been comfortable showing her emotions to Tom… or anyone.

Tom tells Shiv that he could see if he could make love to her, but she turns down the proposal. She asks if he’s staying or going. Tom awaits her response. Shiv says she’s tired and will stay the night but tells Tom that he can stay as well.

“So this is it, huh?” Tom says. For all of their marriage’s faults, Tom is saddened that this seems to be the end. They lie down on the bed together but at different angles so they can’t seen what’s clearly written all over their faces: heartbreak.

“We gave it a go,” a tearful Shiv says. Tom grabs her hand. “Yeah, we gave it a go,” he replies. Even though she’s never taken Tom’s feelings seriously and has consistently taken him for granted, Shiv can’t get over Tom tipping off Logan about her plan with Kendall and Roman to stop their father from getting a supermajority and going through with the GoJo deal.

Shiv and Tom’s divorce (if it goes through) will have lasting implications. Earlier in the episode, Shiv was quick to tell Nan Pierce that she was divorcing Tom after Nan voiced concern about Tom being one of Logan’s closest allies at the moment.

Tom will absolutely be concerned about how his divorce will effect his relationship with Logan. Tom attempted to broach the subject with Logan at his birthday party, but Logan never really gave him an answer. At the end of the day, Shiv is still Logan’s daughter. Logan may find that he has no use for Tom anymore and could toss him aside. This would really leave Tom with absolutely nothing. Except Greg, of course.