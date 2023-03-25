Dick Van Dyke, 97, Shows Off Injuries In 1st Video Since Malibu Car Crash: Watch

Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, 97, was involved in a minor car accident on Mar. 15, per TMZ, and on Friday, he showed off his injuries to The Daily Mail while out with his wife, Arlene Silver. “I’m fine, just sore all over,” he told the reporter. “The airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right into the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber.” In the clip, which can be seen HERE, he revealed he sustained two stitches on his lip and soreness on his body.

While out visiting an undisclosed location in Malibu with his better half, Dick rocked a casual ensemble that featured army print sweatpants, a blue long-sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up and black slip-on shoes. The accident took place in the same city last week, as reported by TMZ, after he reportedly told police officials that he “lost control” of his silver 2018 Lexus LS 500. At the time of the incident, it was reported that the famous comedian was driving through rainy conditions and “was bleeding from the nose and mouth and might have suffered a concussion.” Dick “slammed” into a gate and sustained the above-mentioned injuries. In addition, he reportedly “refused” to go to the hospital to seek further medical treatment.

At the time, TMZ also confirmed that the 97-year-old was not on intoxicated by either drugs or alcohol. Due to his age, it was reported that the cops allegedly requested that he “retake” his driving test following the accident. While he spoke with the reporter on Friday, Dick also made a comment about his age and how his friends have since passed. “I’m 97, all my friends are dead,” he said in a non-joking matter. Meanwhile, the reporter said Dick is still “hanging in there,” to which he said, “Yeah! I’m still having fun!”

Despite the car crash, it is true that the Diagnosis: Murder alum is still enjoying his life, as he appeared on the hit show, The Masked Singer, just last month! During the Season 9 premiere, he was revealed to be the character Gnome, on the Feb. 15 episode (watch video above). When he was unmasked, judge Nicole Scherzinger cried and gushed to Dick that “the whole world loves you so much.” Soon after the father-of-four was eliminated from the show, he spoke with Yahoo Music about what keeps him in upbeat spirits at his age. “Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works!” he joked at the time. “My positive attitude, I get that from my wife.”

Dick and his 51-year-old wife have been married for over a decade, as they first said their “I Dos” in 2012. Prior to Arlene, he was married to the late Margie Willett from 1948 to 1984. The beloved star has four kids including Christian, 72, Carrie Beth, Stacy, and actor Barry, 71. Dick and Arlene are often spotted dancing together and spending time outdoors via her Instagram account, as well as his. Her most recent post of her hubby was on May 27, 2022, when Arlene showed off Dick’s Mary Poppins sweater. “I hear you like my sweatshirt!! It’s one of my favorites!! It was sent to me many moons ago by @happiestteesonearth It’s so soft and of course, I love the message!! Keep Singing and Keep Moving!! Happy Friday!!,” she captioned the post.