Courteney Cox Brings Monica Geller Vibes As She Cleans Her Walk Of Fame Star & Scolds People Walking On It

Courteney Cox channeled her iconic 'Friends' character by cleaning the Walk of Fame stars belonging to her and some of her closest famous friends.

March 23, 2023
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox, 58, went into full Monica Geller mode by cleaning her Hollywood Walk of Fame star one month after the ceremony. The Friends alum shared an Instagram video on March 22 where she used Homecourt cleaning supplies on her star, after a man stomped his dirty shoes all over it. Courteney ran outside and started cleaning her star as she scolded the man from afar. “Literally right on the star. You can go around!” the actress hilariously said.

Then, Courteney started cleaning stars that belong to some of her closest famous friends. She went to Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon‘s stars, and gave them a good cleaning in true Monica Geller fashion. Courteney captioned her video, “Someone’s gotta do it.”

Courteney’s famous followers loved her Friends-inspired cleaning video. “Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!! 🤩,” Reese, 47, commented. Lisa Kudrow said, “Only the best thing ever.” David Spade even chimed in with a hilarious comment that read, “Do mine! Wtf!”

Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 27 (Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Courteney received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 27, and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Laura Dern were all there to support her. Courteney’s daughter, Coco Arquette, 18, was there as well to support her famous mom. Jennifer, 54, and Lisa, 59, gave a sweet speech about their Friends co-star and said they were “honored” to be there to speak on Courteney’s behalf.

“Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally,” Lisa said. Jennifer added, “You’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you.”

