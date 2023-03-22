‘The Bachelor’s Susie Evans Admits Clayton Should’ve Picked Rachel Over Her: They’re ‘More Compatible’

Image Credit: ABC

Susie Evans said she can’t help but wonder why Clayton Echard chose her to be his main squeeze after The Bachelor, as they simply “aren’t compatible.” The reality star, whose on-again, off-again romance with Clayton was one for the Bachelor Nation ages, opened up about her feelings six months after they split for good. “I remember struggling for a long time thinking, and to this day, I still kind of think, ‘Why did you pick me? We aren’t compatible,'” the 29-year-old wedding videographer explained on Nick Viall’s podcast Viall Files on Tuesday, March 21.

During Season 26 of the hit ABC dating show, Susie temporarily left production following the fantasy suites segment, where Clayton admitted he was in love with all three finalists — Susie, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — and that he had slept with Gabby and Rachel. Susie came back to the show, rejected Clayton during the final rose ceremony, and then decided to date him after the season ended.

“I think that is a harder thing to get through when you’re starting a relationship with somebody. You really don’t know if you’re compatible until you get out of there,” Susie told Nick and Andrew. “So I remember looking back and being like, ‘You are way more compatible with Rachel.’ I remember thinking — I was like, ‘Why did you pick me? You have somebody that you probably would have been really compatible with.’ And other girls too, that didn’t make it quite as far.”

When asked how Susie thinks Clayton is “more compatible with Rachel” than her, she replied, “I mean, I don’t know now, but more compatible than me.”

Meanwhile, Rachel and Gabby were tapped as Season 19’s co-leads for The Bachelorette. The two ladies ended up engaged to their respective suitors at the end of the series. Later, Rachel broke off her show proposal because it was revealed that her final rose pick, Tino Franco, had cheated on her. Like Susie, btoh Rachel and Gabby are currently single and ready to mingle, even though Rachel sparked reconciliation rumors with Clayton last month!