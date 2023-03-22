Pedro Pascal Runs To His Car After Running Errands In Los Angeles: Photos

Even Mandalorians need to put money in the meter. Pedro Pascal was spotted hurrying back to his car on Monday (Mar. 20) while out and about in LA. The 47-year-old star of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian didn’t seem too pleased as he jogged back to his vehicle, agitated by this last-minute errand (and likely, the photogs standing between him and the car.) Pedro sported a yellow t-shirt commemorating the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2000 championship run. He paired the look with gray pants, a pair of comfortable shoes, and some snazzy sunglasses.

This jogging comes less than a week after Pedro gave the Internet more reasons to thirst after him. When leaving the gym, Pedro sported a pair of heather-gray shorts, showing off his trim legs. He had thrown on a light tan sweatshirt over a dark blue top, warding off the chill of early spring in southern California. He carried along what appeared to be an iced coffee, harking to the “Daddy Needs His Coffee” incident that went down the week before.

The issue started when one fan ran into Pedro after hitting a local Starbucks. “Met THE DADDY of the daddies two weeks ago, and he was pure gold,” commented the first fan while sharing a video of Pedro smiling, signing a Mando figure, and just being a delight. However, because the fandom is as thirsty as Pedro was that day, someone zoomed in and discovered what Pedro ordered by reviewing the slip attached to the cup’s side.

“Ice Quad Espresso in a venti cup,” the second fan pointed out, adding that Pedro requested “extra ice” and “6 shots.” The fan added, “Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders.” Most other fans noted that “our mans is CAFFEINATED” and that the drink would likely send them into hyperspace if they were to try it.

Pedro poked fun at the fans constantly adoring him online with a sketch on the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live. While portraying a high school teacher that all the students fawn over, Pedro remarked, “You’ve made thousands of fan cams of me, and I’m not sure what they mean.” The sketch reached its obvious conclusion when Sarah Paulson, the other person who the Internet thirsts over, made a surprise cameo. “Fine, it’s true,” she said. “He’s daddy, I’m mommy, and we’re all a happy family. No crumbs left.”