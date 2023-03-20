Zendaya Seemingly Wears A Ring With Tom Holland’s Initials On It: See Photos

Things seem to be getting even more serious between actors Zendaya, 26, and Tom Holland, 26. The former’s perfectly manicured hands were spotted in a recent Instagram video, rocking a gold ring elaborately inscribed with the letters “T” and “H.” London manicurist Marina Dobric reportedly shared the video, in which Zendaya’s hand, with a gorgeous deep blue-green manicure, was shown. She wore the yellow gold signet ring on the middle finger of her right hand for the clip. In another screen capture from a video post, which you can also see below, the actress had a pale, ballerina pink manicure and wore the signet ring on her right forefinger.

Zendaya wearing a ring with Tom's initials ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/0U1ASUfjsu — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) March 18, 2023

Fans were quick to spot the ring and its potential meaning to the Emmy winning actress, and immediately took to social media to share reposts and speculate. But even more interesting is the fact that Tom appears to have worn the same ring throughout the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour in 2021 — so it’s possible the ring is actually his, giving it an even more intimate meaning to his girlfriend. You can see a photo of him below, rocking the gold signet ring on his left pinkie finger at the film’s Los Angeles premiere in December of 2021.

So far, Zendaya has remained mum on the ring or whether it actually belonged to Tom. But that’s no surprise, given her commitment to healthy boundaries. And she once said her fans understand her need for privacy. “They’re really understanding that I’m human, even the hardcore ones, and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them,” she told Vogue Italy for its July 2022 issue. “They’re really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself.”

Tom and Zendaya were first linked in 2017, but didn’t confirm anything until years later. In 2021, they were caught kissing in a car after repeatedly denying a romance.