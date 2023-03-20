Katie Holmes Goes Incognito While Riding The Subway In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes isn’t so different from us normal people after all! The 44-year-old actress did the most relatable New York City thing ever when she rode the subway in a denim jacket and a blue baseball cap on Sunday, March 19. The Dawson’s Creek star was traveling to the Laura Pels Theater for the matinee performance of her Off-Broadway play The Wanderers, which opened February 16.

Katie did her best to stay incognito on the subway, but the paparazzi still managed to snap pictures of the famous actress. Katie wore a dark blue dress underneath her denim jacket. She also rocked a pair of black flats and carried a small black purse around her shoulder.

After getting off the subway, Katie walked the streets towards the theater for her Off-Broadway performance. She braved the chilly NYC weather by bundling up in her denim jacket. Typically, Katie’s joined on her NYC outings by her teenaged daughter Suri Cruise, whom she with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. But this time Katie was solo as she stepped out in the Big Apple.

In The Wanderers, Katie plays a movie star named Julia Cheever. Katie previously told Broadway.com that she’s always nervous when she steps onto the stage for a performance. “To me, it’s like a sport. Your body has to be ready,” she said. “You’re watching your castmates and seeing their beautiful work, so, you don’t want to f*** it up. I never get comfortable.”

Katie’s Off-Broadway production will run through April 2. This isn’t Katie’s first theater project: she previously starred in the Broadway productions of All My Sons and Dead Accounts, both over 10 years ago.