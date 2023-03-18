Chilli, 52, Says ‘You Never Know’ In Response To Having Kids With BF Matthew Lawrence, 43

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, 52, is not ruling out having children with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence. The TLC singer admitted there’s a possibility she and the 43-year-old actor will start a family of their own in the future, in a new interview on the Ryan Cameron Uncensored radio show. “You never know,” Chilli she said, according to Page Six. “I would never say that [I’m done].”

Chilli went on to say she wouldn’t have more children if she wasn’t married, though. “I gotta be married for sure … and I’m not married, yet,” she explained. The beauty, who already shares son Tron Austin, 25, with musician Dallas Austin, didn’t go into further details about whether or not she and Matthew talked about marriage. The lovebirds have been dating since around Aug., when they were first spotted hanging out together.

Chilli’s comments about kids and marriage come after Matthew told Entertainment Tonight that he was hoping to start a family with his famous girlfriend, earlier this month. “I hope. That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do,” he told the outlet when asked if they would have children in the future.

The former Boy Meets World star followed up on his comments in another interview with ET News this week, and explained that the reason he said what he said was partly because of his relationship with his older brother Joey Lawrence, who just married Samantha Cope last year. “Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together … when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together,'” he said.

“So that’s what I meant by that,” he added. “I didn’t mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything.”

Before he started dating Chilli, Matthew was married to Cheryl Burke from 2019 until 2022. In addition to her romance with Dallas, Chilli was previously in a relationship with singer Usher from 2001 until 2004.