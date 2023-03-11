Matthew Lawrence & Chilli Twin In Black As They Snuggle Up At Lifetime Event: Photos

Matthew Lawrence, 43, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, 52, looked smitten with each other during their latest public appearance on Thursday. The actor and TLC singer wore matching black outfits, which included a black blazer over a black top and black pants for him, and a long black leather coat over a black leather top and pants for her, as they were photographed outside a Lifetime event in Los Angeles, CA. At one point, the doting boyfriend helped the beauty out of a car and they held hands and stayed close while walking by cameras.

Chilli was all smiles as she strutted her stuff into the event location. Her hair was down and she showed off epic makeup. Matthew looked handsome in sunglasses that went perfectly with his overall look.

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes after they were spotted passionately kissing at Los Angeles International Airport a week ago. The doting beau also helped Chilli with her luggage and they embraced outside of and inside of a car. They didn’t seem to pay attention to onlookers and just gazed into each other’s eyes at one point, proving their bond is a close one.

Matthew and Chilli have been Hollywood’s hot new couple ever since his rep confirmed they were in an “exclusive relationship” following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. The two first sparked romance rumors when they were seen hanging out in Hawaii back in Aug. Despite the summer sighting, they confirmed that their romance didn’t start until around Thanksgiving and Matthew’s family has reportedly already welcomed Chilli with open arms.

Before their relationship, Matthew was married to Cheryl from 2019 until 2022 and Chill was previously involved in a romance with Usher from 2001 until 2004. She was also romantically involved with music producer Dallas Austin, with whom she shares son Tron Austin, 25. Matthew described his new girlfriend as “really special.” during a recent interview. “My life is in complete bloom right now,” he told ET on March 3. “I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”