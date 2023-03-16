Leni Klum, 18, Channels Mom Heidi In Lingerie-Clad Modeling Photo

Leni Klum is seriously taking notes from her mom, Heidi Klum, and she proved that in a stunning new Instagram photo. The 18-year-old posted a photo wearing a bra that hung off her shoulders and a pair of low-rise jeans.

In the photo, Leni put her bare upper body on full display while a nude bra fell off her chest and she covered her breasts with just her hands. She styled the top with a pair of low-rise Levi’s jeans and a thick black belt. Aside from her outfit, Leni had her short, shoulder-length brown hair down in loose waves while gorgeous glam by Ash Holm completed her look. She rocked a soft brown eyeshadow with a nude matte lip.

Heidi and Leni look so similar it’s crazy and the mother-daughter-duo proved that in a campaign for the lingerie brand, Intimissimi. In the campaign, Heidi rocked a completely sheer lace bralette and matching underwear while Leni wore a satin lace camisole with matching short shorts.

In the campaign, both Heidi and Leni had their eyes closed as they sat on a stool with their shoulders touching. They rocked minimal makeup as Leni’s brown hair was down and straight and Heidi’s blonde hair was also straight with her front bangs covering her forehead. Heidi’s plunging red lace bralette was completely see-through and featured racerback straps. She styled the bra with matching high-rise lace underwear that had a little gold chain attached to the front.

Meanwhile, Leni wore a spaghetti-strap silk camisole with a lace-lined V-neckline. She styled the baggy tank top with a pair of matching short-shorts with lace trim on the hems.