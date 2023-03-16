Leni Klum, 18, Channels Mom Heidi In Lingerie-Clad Modeling Photo

Leni Klum looked stunning when she posed for a lingerie photo that channeled her mom, Heidi Klum.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 16, 2023 9:24AM EDT
leni klum
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky couldn't keep their hands off each other while showing a little PDA on a date in Hollywood, Saturday. The emerging supermodel pair held her boyfriend's hand while eating lunch together on the back of an old GMC retro pickup truck before doing a little shopping together at local flea market. 06 Feb 2021 Pictured: Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731734_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Seal and Leni Klum 'Shotgun Wedding' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Jan 2023
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni set pulses racing in red lingerie. The pair star in a new campaign for Italian underwear and accessory firm, Intimissimi. German supermodel Heidi, 49, and Leni, 18, her daughter with Flavio Briatore, previously starred in a campaign for the brand. They pose here in red ahead of Christmas. Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of Intimissimi/MEGA. 22 Nov 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum and Leni Klum [Leni Olumi Klum] for Intimissimi. Photo credit: Courtesy of Intimissimi/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA920073_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Leni Klum is seriously taking notes from her mom, Heidi Klum, and she proved that in a stunning new Instagram photo. The 18-year-old posted a photo wearing a bra that hung off her shoulders and a pair of low-rise jeans.

In the photo, Leni put her bare upper body on full display while a nude bra fell off her chest and she covered her breasts with just her hands. She styled the top with a pair of low-rise Levi’s jeans and a thick black belt. Aside from her outfit, Leni had her short, shoulder-length brown hair down in loose waves while gorgeous glam by Ash Holm completed her look. She rocked a soft brown eyeshadow with a nude matte lip.

Heidi and Leni look so similar it’s crazy and the mother-daughter-duo proved that in a campaign for the lingerie brand, Intimissimi. In the campaign, Heidi rocked a completely sheer lace bralette and matching underwear while Leni wore a satin lace camisole with matching short shorts.

In the campaign, both Heidi and Leni had their eyes closed as they sat on a stool with their shoulders touching. They rocked minimal makeup as Leni’s brown hair was down and straight and Heidi’s blonde hair was also straight with her front bangs covering her forehead. Heidi’s plunging red lace bralette was completely see-through and featured racerback straps. She styled the bra with matching high-rise lace underwear that had a little gold chain attached to the front.

Meanwhile, Leni wore a spaghetti-strap silk camisole with a lace-lined V-neckline. She styled the baggy tank top with a pair of matching short-shorts with lace trim on the hems.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad