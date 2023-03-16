‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Is Married To Fiancee Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage is a married man! A guest at Ben and Tessa Angermeier‘s nuptials spilled the beans in a recently discovered Instagram post from February in which she congratulated the newlyweds and shared some pics from the big event. “Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss’,” the caption read. Some photos from the 42-year-old Boy Meets World alum and Tessa’s wedding showed them at the alter and posing for pics with their wedding guests. In one sweet photo, Tessa walked down the aisle with who was presumably her father with a big smile on her face.

Tessa wore two bridal gowns for her special day. She walked down the aisle in simple, strapless dress that had no bling or lace and a floor-length veil that featured lace trim. For the reception, she changed into a white flapper-inspired dress and white sneakers. Meanwhile, her hubby looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

The actor and graphic designer began dating in 2018 and went Instagram official in August of that year. Ben announced his engagement to Tessa in January with a photo of them standing on grass that surrounded a pond. In the pic, Tessa leaned into her fiance and placed her left hand on his chest, which was decorated with a sparkling diamond ring on her ring finger. “The best is yet to come,” Ben captioned the post, which can be seen below. It’s unknown if Tessa made an engagement announcement on her own social media, as her Instagram page is set to private.

Between his engagement, wedding, and his reignited career in politics, it has certainly been an exciting start to 2023 for Ben. He announced his congressional run as a Democrat in California’s 30th District seat one week after revealing his engagement. “I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” he wrote in a March 6 Instagram post. “And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.” The position for which he is running is currently held by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

Ben ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022, but was unsuccessful. If elected to Congress, he hopes to “increase, improve and expand access to healthcare, education and housing,” according to his website.