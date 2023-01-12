‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Engaged To Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier

In news that should make every millennial heart flutter, Ben Savage is engaged – and no, it’s not to Danielle “Topanga” Fishel. Ben, 42, announced on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that he proposed to his girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier. The Boy Meets World star posted a photo of him alongside Tessa to his Instagram. The couple posed near a scenic pond with a giant diamond on Tessa’s left hand. “The best is yet to come,” promised Ben, and judging by the smile on Tessa’s face, she wholly believed it, too.

The comments section was flooded with messages of love. “Congratulations!!” wrote Danica McKellar, aka Winnie Cooper from The Wonder Years (which starred Ben’s brother, Fred Savage). August Maturo, Arielle Kebbel, Kourtney Turner, and other stars wrote “Congratulations” or left heart emojis. “Boy Meets Marriage,” wrote one fan, while others jokingly asked, “Where’s Topanga?”

Ben and Tessa began dating in 2018, according to Page Six, and they have kept their romance out of the spotlight. The duo reportedly spent Christmas 2022 in California before making their way to Indiana, the location of their engagement announcement.

90s kids fondly remember Ben starring as Cory in ABC’s TGIF sitcom Boy Meets World. The last episode of the series aired in 2000. After the series ended, Ben took a break from television work, focusing on refining himself as an actor on stage and on the silver screen. After a break from acting, he returned to the profession, appearing sporadically on series throughout the early 2000s. In 2014, he revisited the Boy Meets World property in the spin-off, Girl Meets World.

“It began to make sense that this show was not going to just be Boy Meets World revisited — that this show was going to be something different,” Ben told TIME in 2014. “It was going to be Boy Meets World for a brand-new generation of kids. I think some of our fans — at least the people that grew up with Boy Meets World — are expecting it to be Boy Meets World where Boy Meets World left off. But really, this show is aimed at younger kids and it’s on the Disney channel, and it’s hopefully going to influence a new generation of kids.”

The series ran until 2017. As of 2023, Ben’s most recent role is in the television movie Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez.