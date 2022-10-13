‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Seen Out On The Town With Mystery Blonde: Photo

While fans of Boy Meets World will forever ship Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel as the co-stars played childhood sweethearts Cory and Topanga on the 90s sitcom, it appears Ben is enjoying his single life at the moment. Taking some time off from running for West Hollywood City Council, according to his Instagram, the actor was spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with a mystery blonde, as the pair left a dinner date and were walking down Sunset Boulevard.

Ben was all smiles as he carried a doggie bag and led his date down the famous street. Dressed in a dark Lacoste polo and matching pants, the brother of Fred Savage kept close to his female friend, who rocked a plunging black top and faded denim jeans. Her gorgeous, long blonde hair was giving a bit of a Topanga vibe, to be sure.

If Ben being on a date with someone other than Danielle didn’t already crush some Boy Meets World stans, perhaps a recent revelation about the pair’s previous attempt at romance would. In March, Danielle revealed she and Ben tried to see if there were any sparks between the pair off-screen during the sitcom’s run between 1993 and 2000.

“There was literally I think one moment where Ben and I looked at each other after we had been working together for like two years and were like, ‘Are there feelings there?'” she explained to People. “And then we went out to dinner, and we were like, ‘No!'”

While there is little known about Ben’s dating life post Boy Meets World, Danielle has had a few serious relationships since the show ended. She married her California State University colleague, Tim Belusko, in 2013, only to divorce two years later. Then in 2018 Danielle wed producer Jensen Karp. They have welcomed two sons since the nuptials.

