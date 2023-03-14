‘RHONJ’ Recap: Jennifer Aydin Finally Gets Husband Bill To Go To Couple’s Therapy

At the start of the March 14 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice met with her therapist to talk about her fractured relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga. After producers showed a bunch of clips of Teresa’s erratic behavior in the past, Teresa told her therapist she’s “scared” of her brother and doesn’t want to be around his erratic behavior anymore. So the therapist told her that if she wants the behavior to stop, she can make choices to make that happen — and “if he doesn’t listen” then her only option left is to “move on”.

Following Margaret Josephs‘ surgery, Jen Fessler went to her house for lunch. While there, Jen told Margaret that Jennifer Aydin apologized for getting loud at her brunch last week. But Jennifer also blamed Margaret for instigating her, and Jen told Margaret that she said things she shouldn’t have said. Jen told Margaret that she acted like a 16-year-old while arguing with Jennifer Aydin and it needs to stop. Margaret agreed.

Later, Dolores Catania‘s dad dropped by for a visit with his daughter and Paulie as Dolores’ charity softball event approached. Dolores and Paulie revealed that his heart often goes in and out of rhythm so he needed to go into the hospital for a surgery. Then, Dolores and her dad took her dog out for some alone time. While outside, Dolores’ dad told her that she seems really happy with Paulie and she said she is. She also revealed that because of her relationship with him, she’s been pulling back from her ex, Frank, and talking to him less. And her dad said that’s understandable.

Speaking of Frank, he and his girlfriend met up with Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, and their husbands at a batting cage, and he admitted to missing Dolores. He also brought up how she ignores a lot of his text messages, too. While at the batting cage, Rachel also revealed that Teresa and Jennifer told her to be careful around Margaret, leading Melissa to assume Teresa’s rekindled friendship with Margaret was anything but rekindled. “I know fake when I see it,” Melissa said. She also said she thinks Teresa is only being nice to Margaret because Luis Ruelas told her to after she started digging things up from his past. In order to stop the leaks, Teresa had to befriend Margaret.

At Dolores’ charity softball event, Danielle Cabral confirmed what Rachel had said, when she admitted Teresa and Jennifer told her that Margaret is a “better friend than enemy”. But because it was a charity event, Margaret kept the information to herself and didn’t cause any drama. Even Joe and Teresa shared a hug. Everyone really left their drama at home for Dolores’ big event, which raised $200,000!

However, it was also at the game that Frank told Dolores he misses her. Well, Joe brought it up, but Frank confirmed it. He said it with tears in his eyes, and Dolores said she is doing what she needs to do out of respect for her new relationship with Paulie. And she wants Frank to “knock it off”. Especially because he’s the one who wrecked their relationship 20 years ago. He can’t have his cake and eat it, too.

Later, Rachel told Jennifer that Jennifer’s daughter Olivia said she wants to grow up and become a love therapist, leading Jennifer to believe that the reveal of Bill’s infidelity led to that. So after the game, Jennifer told Bill and he finally agreed to go to couple’s therapy to try and work out their issues — once and for all. They didn’t get very far with their therapist in the first session, but it seemed obvious that they have a lot to work on.

