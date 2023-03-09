‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Simone Makes A Decision Between Her Ex & Lucas

Trey’s surprise return really throws Simone off her axis in the March 9 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Simone and Trey fight upstairs while Lucas and Mika get ready for the house party. Mika makes it clear where she stands on the love triangle situation — she’s Team Lucas. Jules and Blue are stuck at the hospital for the night while Lucas, Mika, Simone, and more party it up.

After some fighting, Simone and Trey make up. He feels like he waited too long to come fight for her. Simone doesn’t give him an answer about that, but she does admit that she’s missed him.

At the party, Trey tells Simon that he doesn’t think these are her people. “You don’t belong here. You belong with me at the top,” he says. This offends Simone in a major way.

Allison has bitten Prue twice now, which makes things a little awkward for Bailey and Ben when they go to have dinner with Teddy and Owen. Teddy and Owen spend most of the night arguing about his job, and Bailey has to step in to mediate.

While walking back to their car, Ben makes a confession. He admits that he resents Bailey returning to work. “I worry that I’m not doing it right,” Ben says about raising Prue. This catches Bailey off guard.

Taryn and Schmitt go to the house party and spice up their lives with potential romances. Taryn with Mika and Schmitt with a travel nurse named Carlos.

Lucas takes his opportunity to plead his case for Simone. The passion between them ignites, but it’s cut short by Trey when he comes knocking on the door. It’s beyond awkward. Simone tries to defend the situation saying that she had a whole life with Trey before she came to Seattle. Lucas tells Simone that if she loves Trey then she should go talk to him.

A cancer patient can’t afford treatment, so Blue tells the patient and her husband that they should get a divorce so they don’t lose everything. Maggie thinks Blue went too far with this commentary and kicks him off the case. The couple listens to Blue and gets the most romantic divorce ever.

Blue checks in on the patient after her surgery, and Maggie calls him out for doing so. He argues with her about advocating for the patient’s divorce. He reveals that he has a massive amount of debt after trying to pay for his mom’s medical bills. Every bill “feels like a noose” around his neck.

All this talk about divorce has Maggie overwhelmed about her own relationship with Winston. “Nothing is okay. Everyone is in pain,” Maggie tells Richard.

Trey makes a grand gesture at the party. “I have to fight for you. Whatever it takes,” he says to Simone. He re-proposes to her, and she accepts. Lucas looks longingly on as Simone and Trey bask in their happiness. Mika tries to cheer Lucas up later by having a dance party with him and Taryn.

After successfully delivering a baby together, Jo is swooning over Link. “He’s perfect,” Jo says. She asks Amelia how she could let him go. “He wasn’t perfect for me, but maybe he’s perfect for you,” Amelia says to Jo. On her way out, Amelia sweetly FaceTimes Kai in Minnesota. They’re still going strong!