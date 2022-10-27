‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Link Makes A Confession & Meredith Hints At Leaving Seattle

It’s Halloween at Grey Sloan. Bailey is in the spooky spirit dressed up as Princess Leia. She’s excited to take Pru trick or treating around the hospital dressed as an Ewok.

Richard wants to celebrate Halloween in the only way a surgeon really can. He decides to test the interns’ surgical dexterity with a pumpkin-carving contest.

The Interns Embrace Their Very Own Frankenstein

Meanwhile, Nick has acquired freshly deceased cadavers for the interns. Mika, Jules, Blue, and Lucas are working on their pumpkins when they get a page from Nick. They leave their pumpkins behind and come face-to-face with a corpse.

They’re going to tackle a trauma training session run by Owen. They have to “save” the patient. Whoever steps up to the plate gets to scrub in with Winston.

Link asks Jo to do something (or really nothing at all) on Halloween, but Jo has taken an extra shift. Link seems a bit disappointed, but he deflects by hopping on Tinder.

Nick & Meredith Rekindle The Romance

Nick joins Meredith to take the kids out trick or treating. Afterward, they take Zola to a sleepover, her first night out since the panic attack. With no kids, Nick and Meredith spend some quality time together in a hotel room.

Two teens are rushed to the hospital after jumping off a room. Oh, and they’re high on LSD. One of the teens escapes the ER and jumps off an ambulance. He lands right on Jo. Link is right there to help Jo, leaving his Tinder date hanging at the bar. Jo may have a broken wrist as a result. Later, Teddy asks Link what’s going on between him and Jo.

During surgery, Simone’s phone keeps going off. After the surgery’s over, Maggie confronts Simone and asks what’s up. She was on the resident selection committee and knows that Simone was asked to leave her first program. Simone explains everything.

After she was asked to leave, she got angry. The whole situation “broke” her, and she ended up acting inappropriately. Security footage of her freakout leaked, and she’s been trying all day to get it taken down. Maggie advises Simone to brush this off and leave the past behind.

Richard goes to Joe’s Bar to talk with Taryn about coming back to the hospital. Richard tells Taryn that Schmitt needs her, but she says it’s going to take a lot more convincing to get her to come back.

During their hotel getaway, Zola calls Meredith crying. She pleads with Meredith to come pick her up. Meredith and Nick fly into action.

Link Is ‘Crazy’ About Jo

Link finally opens up to Teddy about his feelings for Jo. “I’m kind of crazy about Jo,” he admits. Link being in love with Jo is not surprising at all to Teddy. Link goes on to say that he “blew it” and “missed his moment” with Jo because he was so hung up on Amelia.

Surprisingly, Teddy tells Link to not do anything about those feelings. In fact, she urges him to keep sleeping with other women until his feelings for Jo fade. When you’re in a relationship with your best friend, it just makes everything more complicated.

Winston makes a major confession to Maggie. He reveals that he’s going to leave cardio. Winston loves Maggie and loves being married to her, but he knows that in order for it to stay that way, he has to change specialties.

Meredith sits down with Zola and asks about what happened at the sleepover. Zola admits that she started having anxiety and couldn’t breathe. “Why is this happening to me?” Zola asks. Meredith promises this will get better. They just have to find the best school and teachers, even if they have to look further than Seattle.