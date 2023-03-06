‘Outer Banks’ Star Carlacia Grant Breaks Down Cleo & Pope’s Big Moment & How It ‘Defines’ Them (Exclusive)

It’s hard to imagine the Pogues were ever without Cleo. Carlacia Grant has seamlessly become a part of the Outer Banks family. In season 3, Cleo moved to Kildare Island with the Pogues and found a home with Pope and his parents. Cleo and Pope’s relationship developed over the course of the season, with Cleo being the one to prevent Pope from killing Rafe and help him let go of his anger.

“I think it’s a moment that really defines our trust within each other because Cleo and Pope have been building their trust and just really starting to figure out how this relationship works in the group especially because he’s fresh out of a relationship,” Carlacia Grant told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about that pivotal Cleo and Pope moment. “I have my own issues with the past person that I dated that comes up in the show, but I think it’s a moment where we really learn that we have each other’s back no matter what. I think it just really shows sometimes the strength of a woman, sometimes that strength of what it takes to really just as much as Cleo wanted to really break down and cry, maybe out of just pure fear, she had to be strong in that moment and strong for him, and just part of the greater good. She’s met his parents, and they’re so wonderful. Cleo just has a really great way of seeing the bigger picture in things.”

Cleo tells Pope that he has “a lot to lose” before he has nothing. Carlacia noted that Pope and his family “give Cleo something that she’s never had, but she’s always wanted. This was a lot of character work with me thinking about what it must have been like to be a child at 9-10 years old and not have a family, be living with your grandmother, and then your grandmother dies. So now you’re on the street and obviously seeing other kids with their parents.”

She continued, “But imagining like what it must have been like all those nights and days of envisioning or having a fantasy of what it would be like and now to see it, I think it just opens up something in her. I think that this is something that she wants. I think the parents respect Cleo. They see how much she cares about him and how she will never let anything happen to him.”

Cleo and Pope remain a united duo at the end of season 3. Carlacia revealed that there are “a million ways” their relationship could play out now that the show has jumped 18 months ahead. “I think the parents genuinely like Cleo, and I think Cleo genuinely likes his parents. But now we’re 18 months in the future, so what does that mean? Because now we’re older and like of age to not necessarily have to ask for things,” she noted.

The final moments of season 3 teased the beginning of a brand-new (and likely dangerous) adventure. The Pogues are tasked with trying to find Blackbeard’s ship. Prior to the finale, Carlacia didn’t know about the infamous Blackbeard, who is a North Carolina legend. “Madison [Bailey]’s from North Carolina, so she’s been kind of schooling us. She’s like, Blackbeard’s like a big thing in North Carolina. I’m looking forward to learning more about it,” Carlacia said.

Outer Banks season 3 ended on a somber note, with both Ward and Big John dying in South America after John B and Sarah discover the El Dorado gold. “It was sad. It was really, really sad,” Carlacia told HollywoodLife about those major deaths. “Charles Halford, he’s such an amazing guy. It’s just been so great getting to know him this year. Charles Esten has been with everyone since day one and has really been a father figure for everyone and always provides so many laughs. So just to think that we’re not going to have the funny guy next year is sad. It really is.”

Before the Pogues left for South America, Rafe warned John B that he would come after him if anything happened to his father. With Ward now dead, Rafe may become even more unhinged. Carlacia does not think Rafe will go away quietly. “No way. He doesn’t do anything quietly. He might be even worse I think in season 4,” she admitted.

With season 4 of the hit Netflix series already confirmed — although, Carlacia has “heard anything” about when it will start filming — the actress has thoughts about Cleo’s arc next season. “I would love to see more of Cleo’s backstory next year,” she said. “I really want to bring to screen her close relationship with her grandmother because I feel like she references it so much. I would love to see that actually come to play. Also, she does talk about this guy that broke her heart. What does he look like? Does he want her back? I have a few theories that I think will be interesting to watch.” Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.