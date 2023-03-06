Kerry Washington Stuns While Wearing Whitney Houston’s Dress From 1996 At American Black Film Festival

Kerry Washington slayed the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, when she wore a skintight red velvet dress. While the 46-year-old looked stunning in the dress, it was so cool because it was the exact dress that Whitney Houston wore to the BET Walk of Fame Awards back in 1996.

Kerry looked stunning in the halterneck red velvet Marc Bouwer dress that was super form-fitting and ruched on the entire front and back, highlighting her tiny waist and toned abs. The actress styled the dress with matching red satin pointed-toe pumps, a voluminous blowout, a nude matte lip, and a sultry smokey eye.

Whitney first wore the dress 27 years ago when she performed at the BET Walk of Fame Awards. Whitney looked just like Kerry, but she accessorized with dazzling diamond jewels, curly hair, a glossy dark red lip, and a smokey eye.

Kerry was so excited to wear the dress that she posted a video of herself dancing around in the dress. She posted the video writing, “What’s cooler than wearing Whitney Houston’s dress?” before jumping into singing Whitney’s song, “I Have Nothing.” Kerry captioned the video, “No lies told. Whitney Houston’s ACTUAL @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996. Sooooooo incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come!”

Kerry is always slaying the red carpet and aside from this stunning red number, she attended the LA premiere of UnPrisoned, just two days before, when she wore a gorgeous sheer Elie Saab Spring 2023 dress. The see-through white lace gown showed off her fabulous figure beneath and the entire dress was covered in bright pastel flowers and sequins. The dress featured a low-cut V-neckline and poofy sleeves and she accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and super curly hair.