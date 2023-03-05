Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance At Rolling Loud After Cancelling Tour

Justin Bieber made an unexpected surprise appearance at Rolling Loud after cancelling his tour. The Canadian singer, 29, performed with friend Don Toliver at the Los Angeles based festival on Saturday, March 4. Justin and Don sang their collaboration “Private Landing,” that also includes Future, which dropped on Feb. 25. Justin wore a green baseball cap and oversized collared jacket as he bopped around on stage. “Heat it up, microwave (Heat it up)/Heat it up, mic—, what, what?/She wanna ride my wave/She wanna come this way,” JB rapped as he vibed with Don on stage.

The performance comes fresh off the announcement that Justin has cancelled his remaining Justice World Tour dates, which included stops in US, and Europe — including Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, and Denmark as well as in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in London received an emailed statement about the O2 Arena shows: “We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled,” it read. “We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement also said.

The shows were initially postponed in June amid Justin’s health struggles with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which partially paralyzed the left side of his face. He then went back on the road in July for six shows, but stopped again and revealed that performing had taken “a real toll” on him.

“I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour … I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” he said at the time, admitting that “exhaustion overtook” him. “I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” he said in the past statement, saying he also needed “time to rest and get better.”