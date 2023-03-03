Tom Sizemore Dead: Acclaimed Actor Dies At 61 After Brain Aneurysm

After being hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Tom Sizemore, known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, Pearl Harbor, and Black Hawk Down, has died at age 61. He passed on Friday, March 3, in a Los Angeles hospital. His rep Charles Lago released a statement, per TMZ. “It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (“Tom Sizemore”) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

It was reported in the evening hours of Monday, February 27, that the family was “deciding end of life matters” after the February 18 medical event. Charles previously told Variety in a statement that, “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received,” the statement continued. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

A representative for the actor confirmed that the actor had suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke at his home on February 19th. “He is in the hospital,” Charles told Fox News Digital at the time. “His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation.” Tom had reportedly been found unconscious at around 2:00 AM after collapsing.

The well known actor appeared in a number of hit crime and war movies in the 90s and 2000s but is best known for playing Sgt. Mike Horvath in the World War II movie Saving Private Ryan alongside Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. He also recently appeared in episodes of Cobra Kai, the hit Netflix spin-off of the Karate Kid film franchise. Additionally, he famously participated in the 2010 season of the reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, as he struggled with addiction to cocaine, heroin and meth. “I can’t even tell you what it feels like to stop it,” he told Access Online in a 2013 interview after successfully getting clean. “It takes a lot of help. I don’t see anyone getting off that drug on their own.”

Among other accolades, he was notably nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his performance in 2000’s Witness Protection, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Saving Private Ryan. Tom was a prolific actor of both television and film, and worked almost right up to his death. Most recently, he appeared in 2022’s TV series Barbee Rehab and the 2023 films The Getter, Breakout, and Made Vicious. On top of that, he voiced characters in video games including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and 24: The Game.

Tom was married to fellow actor Maeve Quinlan of The Bold and the Beautiful from 1996-1999. He also fathered twins with partner Janelle McIntire in July of 2005.