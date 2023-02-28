Tom Sizemore’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Actor’s 2 Children

Tom Sizemore is best known as an actor.

Tom Sizemore is best known as a talented actor who has appeared in many hit films, including Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers, and more, but he’s also a doting father of his twin sons, Jagger and Jayden. The 61-year-old has recently been in the headlines for sadly suffering from a brain aneurysm as the result of a stroke on Feb. 18, and his family is currently “deciding end of life matters” as he remains in critical condition, according to Variety. “Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Tom’s manager Charles Lago told the outlet. “The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received,” his statement continued. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

Jagger & Jayden Sizemore

Tom is the father of twin sons, Jagger and Jayden Sizemore. He welcomed the boys with his ex-girlfriend Janelle McIntire, whom he dated from 2003 until 2006, in July 2005. Although not much is known about the boys since Tom and his family are pretty private, they have showed up to events with him in the past. He sweetly posed with them at one movie premiere, which can be seen above, and showed off their close bond.

Despite being twins, Jagger and Jayden had pretty different physical characteristics, at least when they were younger, and it included their hair. One of them had brown wavy hair while the other had curly blond hair, when they made their public appearance with their dad. One also appeared to wear glasses while the other didn’t. At the time of their dad’s stroke, Jagger and Jayden were 17.