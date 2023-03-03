Jennifer Aniston Admits Reese Witherspoon Asks Her For Wellness Tips: She ‘Loves To Come To Me’

Besides starring and executive producing their Apple TV+ series The Morning Show together, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are very close friends, and Jennifer, 54, revealed that her co-star, 46, regularly comes to her advice on wellness in a new interview with InStyle, published on Friday, March 3. The Friends star opened up about some of her favorite tips.

Jennifer revealed that she’s always eager to share advice with her pal and co-star, whenever she asks. “Reese loves to come to me and say, ‘What’s the latest? What do you got for me?’ Usually [I] tell her my new tips and tricks,” she said.

Other than Reese, Jennifer also revealed that her friend Jason Bateman actually often borrows her samples of hair products, and it’s clearly paying off for him. She said that his hair is “the envy of all males,” seemingly thanks to some of her recommendations.

As for health tips she opened up about, Jennifer spoke about the importance of a good night’s rest, as she promoted her partnership with Idorsia for their “Seize The Night” campaign. “When you’re younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, ‘I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great,’ and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn’t as up to par as it should be,” she said. “You realize a lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues.”

Reese and Jennifer have been very open about their close friendship over the years. Recently, the two of them each shared emotional tributes to one another as they celebrated their birthdays. Reese penned a sweet Instagram post, calling the We’re The Millers actress her “big sis” and “a gift” when Jen celebrated her birthday in February.

When Reese had her birthday back in March 2022, Jennifer similarly called her a “sister” and “partner in crime” in a sweet Instagram post. “I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY,” she wrote.