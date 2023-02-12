Reese Witherspoon Calls BFF Jennifer Aniston A ‘Gift’ In Sweet Birthday Post

Reese Witherspoon, 46, gave a special shoutout to her BFF Jennifer Aniston in honor of the star’s 54th birthday on Feb. 11. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram page to share a post full of photos of her and the former Friends cast member, who works with her on The Morning Show, as well as a sweet and loving message. “Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston! What a gift to get to work with my big sis everyday on @themorningshow,” she began.

“You always give the best advice and endless LOVE and support. I 💖 you, Jen! Everyone wish her a Happy Birthday!! 🎂💫,” she added.

Shortly after Reese shared the birthday post, her followers left comments that included their own birthday messages for Jennifer as well as compliments on the photos that were shared. Jennifer, herself, also responded and showed her appreciation. “Aww I love you sweet sister ❤️,” she wrote.

In addition to Reese’s post, Jennifer took to her own Instagram to share a throwback photo of her with her parents when she was a little girl. “Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday🎈Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you! ❤️🌸😘🙏🏼♒️,” she wrote in the caption.

Like Reese did for her, Jennifer shared a special birthday message for her co-star on her birthday last March. She also shared several photos of the two of them together on set of their television series as well as a memorable caption. “It’s somebody’s birthday today,” she wrote. “My little sister, co-anchor, partner-in-crime, I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY.”