‘Siesta Key’s Garrett Miller & Kenna Quesenberry Married: See Photos & Videos From Reception

Congrats to Garrett and Kenna! The MTV reality stars looked gorgeous for their lavish nuptials, with the groom in a classic tux and bride in a stunning lace gown.

March 3, 2023
Garret Miller and Makenna Quesenberry got hitched! The Siesta Key reality stars walked down the aisle on Thursday, March 3, and they looked absolutely stunning! Garrett rocked a classic black tuxedo, while the beautiful bride took the crowd’s breath away in a fabulous white lace gown. The spectacular ceremony unfolded in a setting just as gorgeous as the newlyweds, as seen below and on Kenna’s Instagram Stories!

The clips obtained by @mtv_reality_teaa feature Garrett and Kenna celebrating their love in front of a huge group of family and friends, including Siesta Key icon Chloe Trautman and her new husband Chris Long. Their reality show cast mates Brandon Gomes and Camila Cattaneo were in attendance as well. And, by the looks of it, everyone had a blast!

Waaaay back in November 2021, the picture-perfect couple announced they were engaged. Garrett, who left MTV’s Siesta Key last season, took to this own Instagram at the time to share a sweet snap of himself down on one knee proposing to his future wife. “I promised you that I’d be with you & only you till the day I ask you to marry me, he wrote alongside the photo. “Well today is that day where I asked you to be my forever n ever.” He concluded, “I can’t wait to make you my wife next but for now I’m blessed & excited for this next chapter that we get to create so many more memories together.”

Kenna had shared the same photo to her social media account as well. She wrote succinctly, “Falling in love with you was the best thing I ever did.”

Meanwhile, almost a year ago, Garrett and Kenna’s Siesta Key buddy Chloe said “I do” to her handsome boyfriend Chris during a private ceremony on a beach in Florida. The couple got engaged only six months after first dating in May 2021. “I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend,” Chloe wrote on her Instagram at the time. “LOVE is the most powerful force on the planet! When you lead with love anything is possible.” Check out her gigantic sparkler here!

