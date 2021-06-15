‘Siesta Key’: Camilla Confronts Brandon About Kissing Jordana & Admits She’s ‘Struggling’

Brandon is forced to face his ex, Camilla, after publicly making out with Jordana on ‘Siesta Key’ in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the June 16 episode.

On the June 16 episode of Siesta Key, Camilla Cattaneo will confront her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Gomes, about his makeout session with Jordana Barnes during last week’s episode. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at the conversation. “It’s just weird being here with you around,” Camilla tells Brandon. “I feel like when we’re in Siesta Key, you’re trying to win me over and all this stuff, and here, you don’t even try to come up to me and talk to me or anything. I just don’t get it and it hurts me.”

Brandon insists that he’s tried to e-mail and text Camilla, but never hears back. At that point, Camilla cuts to the chase and flat-out admits that it’s weird for her to see her ex “all over some girl” on the group’s island vacation. “I’m not here to try and upset you or anything like that,” Brandon says, to which Camilla responds, “You did. You completely did.”

On the verge of tears, she adds, “Clearly, I care, when I’m sitting with the girls talking and someone’s like, ‘Brandon just kissed Jordana,'” she explains. “I don’t know. I have to act like I don’t care, but instantly, I start crying, obviously, because that hurts me. It makes me think you want me back, but then you act the opposite every time I’m around. I’m struggling with my emotions. I’m obviously putting a front on because I want to seem like I don’t care, or whatever, but I feel like you know, deep down, there’s still feelings for you, obviously.” The clip concludes with Brandon telling Camilla he loves her.

Brandon and Camilla were dating on and off during last season of Siesta Key, and had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. However, things came to a head during summer 2020, when Camilla found out that Brandon had cheated on her and had a baby with another woman. Obviously, she was devastated. On this season of Siesta Key, she revealed that the news was even more heartbreaking because she was actually pregnant with Brandon’s child at the same time, too.

Unfortunately, Camilla had an ectopic pregnancy, which means that the fertilized egg grew outside of the main cavity of the uterus. This type of pregnancy cannot be carried to term, and can be dangerous if not treated right away and correctly. Luckily, Camilla’s doctors caught hers in time, but the loss was extremely devastating for her — especially after finding out that Brandon had a baby with someone else. “When I think about it, I’m pregnant, going to the emergency room for surgery, while this girl is about to have his kid,” Camilla explained. “I have no idea [at the time], but he knows in the back of his head, clearly, that she is pregnant. He could have had both of us pregnant — mean, he did, actually — he had both of us pregnant. I’m fine now, but that’s why I’m more hurt.”