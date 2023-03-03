Ciara Slays In Completely Sheer Polka Dot Dress At Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Ciara is always making a statement with her outfits no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Giambattista Valli Fall Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3. The 37-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a see-through black dress that was covered in polka dots and had a halter neckline.

Ciara’s off-the-shoulder dress featured a crisscross halter neckline while the bodice was ruched and cinched in around her tiny waist. Under the bodice was a pair of high-waisted underwear and the rest of the dress featured a completely transparent skirt with a ruffled hemline.

The white polka dot dress showed off Ciara’s long, toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of sky-high, platform peep-toe heels. As for her glam, Ciara debuted a super short and sleek bob that was down and pin-straight while parted to the side. She topped her look off with a dark black smokey eye, thick eyeliner, and a glossy bronze metallic lip.

Ciara has been slaying Paris Fashion Week and she just got there. She attended the Off-White show the day before when she rocked an even sexier outfit. She threw on a black mini dress that featured a tight black high-waisted knit mini skirt while the top was a bomber jacket.

Ciara chose to go braless under the dress revealing ample cleavage and she accessorized with knee-high black leather boots, a tight black beanie, sunglasses, and pigtail braids that ended all the way at her waist.

Before arriving at PFW, Ciara was still crushing all of her looks and she looked stunning when she attended a pre-Grammy performance wearing a plunging black velvet corset top with a pair of baggy jeans and a velvet duster coat. Ciara’s corset laced up the front and tied at the waist and she went to braless beneath. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted light wash, wide-leg jeans, a long black velvet duster coat with denim lapels, a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, a massive diamond choker necklace with a cross medallion hanging down, and tiny black sunglasses.