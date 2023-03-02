Hailie Jade Rocks Backless Dress With Thigh-High Slit For Masquerade Murder Mystery Party: Watch

Hailie Jade is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she headed to her sister’s 30th birthday party. The 27-year-old looked fabulous in a new Instagram video when she wore a one-shoulder brown silk dress for her sister Alaina’s masquerade murder mystery party that had a plunging slit on the side of the skirt.

Hailie posted a video of herself getting ready for the party from start to finish and she captioned the video, “get ready with me to go to a murder mystery masquerade party (from this weekend)” In the video, Hailie rocked a sleeveless brown silk dress that had one thin black spaghetti strap on one shoulder. The dress had a keyhole cutout on the side of her waist while the entire back was cut out.

The sexiest part of the dress was the plunging slit on the side of her skirt that revealed her toned leg sand she topped her look off with a black face mask with lace and feather on one side. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Hailie recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Evan McClintock and she posted photos from her engagement where she rocked a stylish outfit. For the special occasion, Hailie wore a pair of ankle-length straight-leg black jeans with pointed-toe black leather booties and an oversized black leather fur-lined coat.

Aside from this look, Hailie looked chic when she wore a pair of tight black leggings with a black hoodie and a long black leather trench coat on top. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of high white socks, Nike sneakers, and a black baseball cap.