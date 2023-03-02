‘American Idol’ Exclusive Preview: Car Accident Survivor Elijah McCormick Brings Lionel Richie To Tears

Elijah McCormick is special. The singer has battled adversities to make it to his American Idol audition. Ahead of his performance in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 5 episode, Elijah reveals that he was in a terrible car accident on June 8, 2019. The North Carolina native was just a mile away from his home.

Elijah spent 79 days in the hospital. “I really don’t know where I would be if he hadn’t made it,” his mom says through tears. Elijah admits that he’s “just thankful” to be alive. His mother reveals that the first time he was able to talk, his first question for her was: “Momma, can I still sing?”

The singer performs a stunning rendition of “Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. Lionel wipes away tears during the emotional performance. “God brought you back 9 times for you to do something amazing,” Lionel tells Elijah.

Katy Perry is so glad that Elijah has come to American Idol. Elijah explains that his mom actually signed him up for American Idol before the accident. He even had his ID number. “You’re just here fulfilling your destiny,” Katy says. “This was always meant to be.”

The judges ask Elijah to bring his mom into the audition room. They cheer for her as she walks in. “Your son, when he opens his mouth, it’s divine. God brought him back for a reason. There is a purpose in life, and it starts right on that oval,” Lionel tells Elijah’s mother.

The March 3 edition of American Idol will be the third audition episode. So far, two contestants have nabbed the coveted Platinum Ticket: Tyson Venegas and Kaylin Hedges. Many incredible singers have gotten golden tickets to Hollywood. There’s no doubt that Elijah is going to be continuing on in the competition. He is a force to be reckoned with. American Idol season 21 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.