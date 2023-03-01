Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Gorgeous’ Look-Alike Son Julian Turns 20 & Wife Jessica Celebrates With Photos

Jerry Seinfeld‘s lookalike son Julian just turned 20 years old, and his wife Jessica Seinfeld, 51, took to Instagram to pay tribute to him with two sweet photos. In the first pic, Julian was a dead ringer for his famous dad as he sat on a porch with his blue shirt open, rocking a pair of chic sunglasses. He wore a silver necklace and held a basketball while smiling at the camera. In the second black and white shot, he laughed alongside his mom. “Happy 20th Birthday to @julianseinfeld!” she captioned the pair of pics shared on Wednesday, March 1.

“Your work ethic enables you to balance a heavy college course load with a job you love. Your sharply tuned BS detector suffers not one fool. The moral high bar you set for those around you keeps us all in line. You chose your friends wisely, and treat them all like family. You are such a phenomenal and gorgeous human being. Your goodness is greatness, especially in this world today. I love you, my sun.”

Among the first to comment was his comedy legend dad. “We love you so much, Jules. Happy Special Birthday this year!!” the Seinfeld star, 68, wrote alongside a row of heart emojis. “Happy Bday to your boy!” remarked a follower. “Can you write a book on how to raise kids this grounded and balanced? Not kidding. This is the highest art.” “And this is a true testament to his parents! That is also encouraging to see in today’s world,” wrote yet another.

Along with Julian, Jerry and Jessica share kids Sascha 22, and Shepherd, 17. He spoke out about being a parent back in 2017, breaking down how he spends time with his three kids. “We spend a lot of time together and I enjoy every second of it,” he told Mr. Porter at the time. “I’m a believer in the ordinary and the mundane. These guys that talk about ‘quality time’ — I always find that a little sad when they say, ‘We have quality time.’”

He also quipped about the job of fatherhood, “There really needs to be better instructions.”