Serena Williams Is Pretty In Pink At ‘Creed III’ Premiere: Photos

Serena Williams looked stunning when she wore a silky pink gown to the 'Creed III' premiere in LA on Feb. 27.

February 28, 2023 10:26AM EST
Stars walk the red carpet at the UK premiere of 'Creed III' in Leicester Square, London. Pictured: Michael B. Jordan,Tessa Thompson Ref: SPL5522663 150223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Serena Williams attends the Creed III Premiere on Monday February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA at the TCL Chinese Theater 'Creed III' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Feb 2023
Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Serena Williams always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the LA premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27. The 41-year-old looked stunning in a one-shoulder, hot pink silk gown with a long cape on one side.

Serena Williams looked gorgeous in this pink silk gown at the LA premiere of ‘Creed III’ on Feb. 27. (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Serena looked gorgeous at the event in the fitted pink silk gown with a high neck and one long sleeve. The dress was cinched in at her waist and tied at the side, flowing into a draped skirt with a slit on the side. Meanwhile, on the other side of her arm was a long cape sleeve that draped on the floor next to her.

Serena accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings, diamond bracelets and rings, and a pair of bedazzled peep-toe heels. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair slicked to the side in a low bun while a sultry smokey eye and nude matte lip tied her look together. Serena posted an up-close video of her from the event with the caption, “Everything’s better in pink!”

Serena’s silky gown featured one long cape sleeve and a pleated skirt. (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Serena has been on a roll with her red carpets lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the NAACP Image Awards when she slayed in a skintight black custom Brandon Blackwood velvet bustier gown. The long-sleeve dress featured a plunging neckline with a mesh bra that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was cinched in at her waist while the long skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her toned legs on display.

Serena accessorized her dress with gorgeous diamond XIV Karats jewels and a pair of pointed-toe black heels with crystal embellishments on the front. She had her brown hair down and parted to the side in gorgeous tight curls while a smokey eye and matte red lip topped off her look.

