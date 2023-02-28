Serena Williams Is Pretty In Pink At ‘Creed III’ Premiere: Photos

Serena Williams always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the LA premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27. The 41-year-old looked stunning in a one-shoulder, hot pink silk gown with a long cape on one side.

Serena looked gorgeous at the event in the fitted pink silk gown with a high neck and one long sleeve. The dress was cinched in at her waist and tied at the side, flowing into a draped skirt with a slit on the side. Meanwhile, on the other side of her arm was a long cape sleeve that draped on the floor next to her.

Serena accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings, diamond bracelets and rings, and a pair of bedazzled peep-toe heels. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair slicked to the side in a low bun while a sultry smokey eye and nude matte lip tied her look together. Serena posted an up-close video of her from the event with the caption, “Everything’s better in pink!”

Serena has been on a roll with her red carpets lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the NAACP Image Awards when she slayed in a skintight black custom Brandon Blackwood velvet bustier gown. The long-sleeve dress featured a plunging neckline with a mesh bra that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was cinched in at her waist while the long skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her toned legs on display.

Serena accessorized her dress with gorgeous diamond XIV Karats jewels and a pair of pointed-toe black heels with crystal embellishments on the front. She had her brown hair down and parted to the side in gorgeous tight curls while a smokey eye and matte red lip topped off her look.