Drew Barrymore Hilariously Shares ‘Before & After’ Peek Into Her Messy Bedroom: Watch

Drew Barrymore opened up last year about doing “everything” in the bedroom. Now, fans get to see what it looks like when she does “nothing” to clean it up. In an extremely relatable video, the talk show host took fans into her messy room for the viral Instagram “before and after” trend. “Show me your room before and after you clean it,” an electronic voice says as Drew pans across the messy bedroom in the Feb. 28 Instagram post. “I’ll go first.” In the clip, fans were treated to a view of a desk strewn with papers, a floor strewn with beauty products, and a bed covered in pillows and more papers. She even took viewers in the cluttered bathroom, where she hilariously bit her knuckle while looking apologetically at the camera.

“Show me your room before and after you clean it….” she captioned the video, along with laughing and heart face emojis. The next segment of the clip showed the E.T. star breathing a sigh of relief as she showed off an organized closet, clean desk, completely tidied up floor and made-up bed. She even kissed her fingers with a gesture of perfection.

Many of her 16.7 million fans took to the comments thread to react, expressing both relief and delight. “If Queen Drew’s room can look like this sometimes, then it’s okay if mine does too,” one wrote. “Thank you for your authenticity.” “This is a major struggle of mine and it’s good to see that even those we look up to deal with this as well,” commented another. “Here’s my problem…where do all the piles go???” quipped a third.

An occasionally messy room is certainly understandable for the busy actress. Aside from running her syndicated daily talk show, she’s also mom to daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Willl Kopelman. She spoke out about the consuming nature of being a single mom in a September 2022 interview. “I have only dated, in the last few years, men who don’t have children,” she told Clarke Thorell during an episode of her show. “I want it clean, I don’t want to engage. I don’t think anyone’s meeting my kids, I don’t know if this is going anywhere. I realized something yesterday, Clarke, which is I might live on planet parent.”