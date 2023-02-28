Brigitte Nielson, 59, Makes Rare Public Outing With Husband Mattia Dessi: Photos

Brigitte Nielson and Mattia Dessi looked happy to be getting some fresh air together as Los Angeles faces chilly winter weather.

February 28, 2023 3:25PM EST
Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen and her husband Mattia Dessi were seen spending some quality time on Monday, Feb. 27 as they strolled through Studio City together. While they did not hold hands, they appeared to enjoy themselves as they walked through Los Angeles and conversed during their rare public appearance. Brigitte, 59, could not be missed with her long legs, which were dressed in skinny black pants and calf-height boots. On top, she kept cozy in a black puffer jacket.

Mattia Dessi (left) and Brigitte Nielsen (right) got some fresh air in Studio City, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023 (Photo: @CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Meanwhile, Mattia, a 44-year-old Italian producer, looked comfy with skinny blue jeans, black sneakers, and a pink hoodie by BOSS Athletics. They both shaded their eyes from the sun with fun sunglasses, Mattia donning a dark brown pair and Brigitte wearing white-framed shades that matched her nearly-white hair. Mattia and Brigitte have been married since 2006 and share one daughter, 4-year-old Frida, together.

Mattia Dessi (left) and Brigitte Nielsen (right) did not hold hands during their outing (Photo: @CelebCandidly / MEGA)

The outing came about two weeks after Mattia seemingly romanced his wife on Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14, the Cobra star shared a snapshot from bed (seen below) that showed her lounging in some pink pajamas with hearts on them and smelling a bouquet of flowers. She had a candle lit in front of her and held a Valentine’s Day card in her left hand. She never tagged her hubby, but it’s safe to assume the V-Day treat was from him. “give love … get loved,” she captioned the adorable Instagram snapshot.

Brigitte is fairly private about her love life and has not posted a photo with her hubby since June 2021, but she’s more open to sharing snapshots of herself and her daughter. She last posted images of her with Frida in Sept. 2022, which showed them riding a golf cart. “besties,” she captioned the carousel with a red heart on each side.

 

Brigitte has four grown boys from previous relationships and recently commented on the public’s surprise when they realize she is nearly 60 with a daughter under 5. “Men say to me, ‘You’re nearly 60 and you’ve got a four-year-old. Why aren’t you exhausted?'” she recalled to The Sunday Times. ‘I say to them, ‘I’m a woman.’ We mothers are strong. Before I gave birth to her I did think, ‘How am I going to do this? This is going to be exhausting,’ but I just turned 59 and she gives me so much energy.”

Brigitte went through egg-freezing and the IVF process before becoming pregnant with her fifth child and first with Mattia. “Some women think, ‘Oh my God, I’m too old.’ Well, yeah, I can understand people saying, ‘How dare she?’ But how many men have their first kids in their 60s and 70s and they never doubt it?” she contemplated to PEOPLE in 2018. “Do I understand that [people] are a bit skeptical? Yes, I understand. I also totally respect the fact that not everybody likes it and agrees with it, but it is my life.”

