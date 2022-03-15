Brigitte Nielsen, 58, Wraps Her Arm Around Husband, Mattia Dessi, 42, On Rare Public Outing

From ‘Red Sonia’ to pretty in purple. Brigitte Nielsen rocked some lilac-colored leggings while out and about with her husband, Mattia Dessi, in Los Angeles.

It’s not every day that Brigitte Nielsen is spotted out in the wild, so onlookers were given a treat when the 58-year-old actress enjoyed lunch with her husband, Mattia Dessi, on Monday (Mar. 14). The ’80s action star met with Mattia, 42, at Whole Foods Market in Studio City, Los Angeles. The two were both dressed as if they were coming straight from the gym. The 6’-tall Brigitte wore a light purple long-sleeved shirt with a matching cap, a pair of deep purple leggings, and some multi-colored workout shoes.

Dessi went with a darker ensemble. He sported a pair of slate Adidas track pants, a dark blue t-shirt, and some red kicks. He carried a gym bag over his shoulder after the two left the food market together. As they walked out, Brigitte wrapped her arm over her husband, giving him a loving embrace as they continued on their way in L.A.

Brigitte and Mattia tied the knot in 2006 after a few years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Frida, in 2018. In June 2021, Brigitte shared a rare photo of her daughter in honor of Frida’s birthday. “Yesterday we celebrated her 3rd birthday,” Brigitte captioned the IG post, “our star was born.”

Frida is Brigitte’s fifth child. She is a mother to four sons: Julian Winding, 37, with her first husband, Kasper Winding; Killian Gastineau, 32, with ex-NFL player Mark Gastineau; and Douglas Meyer, 28, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 26, with her fourth husband, Raoul Meyer. Brigitte was married to Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987, but the two never had any kids together.

Brigitte opened up about giving birth to Frida at age 54, telling The Guardian in 2019. The child was conceived through IVF, which was an arduous journey. “You’re on a lot of medication,” she said. “It is very expensive. Hormones will do different things to different women … you always think you’re going to get pregnant, but most of the time, the phone call comes, and it’s: ‘I’m sorry.’ It is devastating. The partner you’re with has to be on board as much as you unless you’re a woman who wants to have a baby on your own. You have to stay realistic and, if you’re older, the odds are against you.”