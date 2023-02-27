Kelsea Ballerini Unfollows Ex Morgan Evans After Confirming Chase Stokes Romance

Amid mounting drama between the exes, Kelsea Ballerini, 29, has unfollowed her ex Morgan Evans, 37, via Instagram. The country singer has been busily sharing details of her marriage and split from Morgan, and she just recently confirmed a romance with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes with an adorable PDA pic on social media. The telling move of social media extraction from Morgan, however, seems to put a final nail in the coffin of an ill-fated relationship between the two country singers, which began in 2016 and ended with Kelsea filing for divorce in August of 2022. They finalized their split the following November.

“This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” she wrote via Instagram stories at the time. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end.”

But that was nowhere near the end of it. Kelsea had baggage to share with the public, and it started with the fact that she claimed she never wanted to marry Morgan to begin with. “I didn’t want to have a wedding. I swore I would never get married,” she told Alex Cooper during a sit-down interview in February. She also questioned how she’d ever become involved with the fellow country crooner.

“As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” she said, while noting that the divorce did get “nasty.” “How was I married to ​this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

Meanwhile, Morgan pushed back on her revelations, saying they “aren’t reality.” “It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” he wrote in the February 22 IG post. “She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is if that you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.”