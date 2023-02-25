Rebecca Romijn, 50, Wears Bikini On Mexico Vacation With Husband Jerry O’Connell

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell both flaunted their toned bodies as they splashed in the water during their fun under the sun in Tulum.

February 25, 2023 3:01PM EST
Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn enjoy a family vacation with their kids in Tulum, Mexico. The 49 year old The Talk co-host was slathered in a deep layer of sunscreen and sported a visor and sunglasses while out in the water with his wife and twins on Thursday. Jerry’s top half was so covered in a thick layer of sunscreen it appeared some of it may have run into his eyes as he went for a swim. Rebecca, 50 slipped her fit body into a blue two piece as she was seen going for a swim in the sea. The adorable couple have been married since 2007 and twin girls. Shot on February 23, 2023 Pictured: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rebecca Romijn, left, and Jerry O'Connell
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Rebecca Romijn, 50, looked incredible during her vacation in Tulum, Mexico this week. The gorgeous model rocked a black bikini as she splashed in waves of water with her husband Jerry O’Connell, 49, in photos taken on Thursday. The actor looked like he was having a great time with her as he went shirtless and wore blue swim trunks along with a white visor and sunglasses.

Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell
Rebecca and Jerry in the water in Mexico.

Rebecca and Jerry were joined by their 14-year-old twin daughters Charlie and Dolly on the vacation. They also wore swimsuits and were photographed in the water alongside their parents. At one point, the family was spotted with a yellow kayak, which one daughter sat in and rode.

Rebecca and Jerry’s vacation in Mexico comes after they made headlines when he gave her a Magic Mike inspired- lap dance on The Talk, which he co-hosts. He went shirtless and wore nothing but jeans and red sneakers as he got close to his spouse of 15 years and placed her hands on his body.

Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell
Rebecca and Jerry at a previous event.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, 59, was also on the show to dance and appeared giddy as she flashed a big smile. In addition to putting on a show for his wife, Jerry showed off more dance moves for the audience and even kissed Rebecca on the neck at one point. By the end of the dance, the hunk picked her up and pink confetti fell down from the ceiling.

The memorable moment on The Talk happened amid the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which was released on Friday. The official dancers also appeared on the talk show alongside Jerry and danced to promote the highly-anticipated film, which featured Channing Tatum reprising his role as Mike from the original movie.

When Rebecca and Jerry aren’t making memories on talk shows, they’re doing so in Instagram videos. Rebecca recently shared a video of her and Jerry hanging out on a beach in Mexico and talking to her followers about a book. They looked relaxed and content as they wore the same swimwear that they wore in their latest vacation photos.

