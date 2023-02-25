Rebecca Romijn, 50, Wears Bikini On Mexico Vacation With Husband Jerry O’Connell

Rebecca Romijn, 50, looked incredible during her vacation in Tulum, Mexico this week. The gorgeous model rocked a black bikini as she splashed in waves of water with her husband Jerry O’Connell, 49, in photos taken on Thursday. The actor looked like he was having a great time with her as he went shirtless and wore blue swim trunks along with a white visor and sunglasses.

Rebecca and Jerry were joined by their 14-year-old twin daughters Charlie and Dolly on the vacation. They also wore swimsuits and were photographed in the water alongside their parents. At one point, the family was spotted with a yellow kayak, which one daughter sat in and rode.

Rebecca and Jerry’s vacation in Mexico comes after they made headlines when he gave her a Magic Mike inspired- lap dance on The Talk, which he co-hosts. He went shirtless and wore nothing but jeans and red sneakers as he got close to his spouse of 15 years and placed her hands on his body.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, 59, was also on the show to dance and appeared giddy as she flashed a big smile. In addition to putting on a show for his wife, Jerry showed off more dance moves for the audience and even kissed Rebecca on the neck at one point. By the end of the dance, the hunk picked her up and pink confetti fell down from the ceiling.

The memorable moment on The Talk happened amid the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which was released on Friday. The official dancers also appeared on the talk show alongside Jerry and danced to promote the highly-anticipated film, which featured Channing Tatum reprising his role as Mike from the original movie.

When Rebecca and Jerry aren’t making memories on talk shows, they’re doing so in Instagram videos. Rebecca recently shared a video of her and Jerry hanging out on a beach in Mexico and talking to her followers about a book. They looked relaxed and content as they wore the same swimwear that they wore in their latest vacation photos.