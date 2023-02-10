Jerry O’Connell Gives Rebecca Romijn A Steamy ‘Magic Mike’ Style Lap Dance On His Birthday: Watch

Nothing says Valentine’s Day weekend like a Magic Mike-inspired lap dance! The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell, 48, decided to give his wife, Rebecca Romijn, 50, a super-steamy lap dance during Friday’s episode of the hit talk show. During the sexy choreography, Jerry went completely shirtless and rocked nothing but his jeans and red sneakers. Meanwhile, the blonde beauty sat down in a chair while her hubby sat on her lap and placed her hands on his shirtless body. So hot!

One notable celeb in the audience who seemed to enjoy the show was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, 59. Not only did Rinna appear giddy from a shirtless Jerry, but she also stuck her tongue out! After the 48-year-old grinded on his wife, he took to the dance floor to grind some more and show off his new moves. Later, the crowd got in a frenzy when the Stand by Me star packed on the PDA and kissed Rebecca on the neck!

The end of the show saw both Rebecca and Lisa picked up by the handsome men and twirled around while pink confetti poured on them. Talk about too hot for TV! Soon after the show posted the clip to their Twitter, many of Jerry’s fans flooded the comments with their reactions. “as long as his wife loves it that is ALL that matters!!!!”, one follower noted, while another chimed in, “It was awesome! Wish I would have been in the audience.” Even TV host Sherri Shepherd, 55, commented on Jerry’s re-post of the clip with, “hysterically sexy.”

Jerry’s PG-13 dance session comes amid the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which hit theaters this Friday. The official Magic Mike Las Vegas dancers showed up to The Talk to dance alongside Jerry to promote the latest Magic Mike installment. Not only did Channing Tatum, 42, reprise his role of Mike, he also stars alongside brunette bombshell Salma Hayek, 56. A few other famous famous faces in the cast include actor Matthew McConaughey, 53, X-Men‘s Olivia Munn, and newcomer Juliette Motamed.

One day ahead of Jerry’s now-viral lap dance, he spoke to PEOPLE about the experience and revealed he is ready for more shows. “I’m going to have to unfreeze my gym account, and I’m definitely going to have to up the pushup count I’m doing weekly,” he joked to the outlet on Feb. 9.. “But I love to do it. Listen, Magic Mike is about having a good time and celebrating everybody, and that’s what I’m all about.” He also dished about his preparation for the skit, which included a trip to the tanning salon and working with Channing’s choreographer Alison Faulk.