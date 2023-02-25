Erika Jayne Covers Herself With Just Her Long Blonde Hair As She Poses For Sexy Photo

Erika Jayne, 51, got her Instagram followers’ attention with a new sexy photo on Feb. 24. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed topless with her long blonde hair and hands covering her chest area, in the snapshot. She also had what appeared to be a white bathrobe covering the bottom of her as she sat down and gave a confident look to the camera.
The beauty’s face had flattering makeup on it and a kitchen area could be seen in the background. “Tell em I said hi . 💅🏻,” she captioned the post, which was full of responses in the comments section. Many of her fans compared her to Madonna and shared kind words about the photo. “It’s giving Madonna and I’m here for it !!! Go off Queen 👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Girl!! Love it!”
Erika’s latest sexy photo comes just one day after she made headlines for demanding a court set a jury trial in the shocking $25 million lawsuit filed against her, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com confirm. The documents reportedly state that Erika wants to argue her case before a group of peers after she was sued last year by the trustee presiding over her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy. Tom and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy by his various creditors in 2020 and accused of embezzling millions of dollars meant for his clients.
In court, Tom’s former clients accused him of using their settlement money to enjoy a life of luxury with Erika, but he has denied the allegations. The lawsuit against Erika is demanding that she return the millions of dollars that Tom’s law firm apparently used to pay for the bills of her company EJ Global from 2008 until 2020.
“Ms. Girardi at all times was and is an entertainer with a 12th grade education. Ms. Girardi was never and is not an attorney, and she trusted that GK, Mr. Girardi, and the outside accountants, given their superior knowledge and expertise, prepared proper, lawful, and legitimate tax returns,” Erika’s attorney argued after the lawsuit was filed, RadarOnline.com reported. Erika also requested that the lawsuit be dismissed because Tom was “solvent” at the time he paid her bills.
A recent filing reportedly shows that Erika and the trustee have been in discussions for a settlement but no deal has been reached, and she therefore, wants to take it to trial. She is set back in court in June and if a settlement hasn’t been reached by then, the trial will happen.