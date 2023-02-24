Gene Simmons & Daughter Sophie Share Sweet Dance At Her Wedding In Cute Video

Gene Simmons did his dad part with pride at his daughter Sophie Simmons’ wedding! The KISS icon, 73, was spotted in a video (below) holding Sophie in his arms as they danced at her reception at celeb hot spot Delilah’s in West Hollywood on Thursday, February 23. The adorable pair shared the sweet moment while the band played Elvis Presley’s song “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Both Gene and Sophie’s choreography was on point, as they glided around the dance floor with ease in front of their friends and family, including Gene’s wife and Sophie’s mom, Shannon Tweed. Shannon was spotted in another video from TMZ, dancing the night away as Sophie shocked guests with her incredible performance of Etta James “At Last.” Who knew the rock star singer’s girl could sing!

Of course, that wasn’t the only dancing happening at the soiree. After exchanging vows, Sophie and James Henderson took their first steps as a married couple to Bright Eyes‘ “First Day of My Life.”

Sophie married her longtime boyfriend just a day before on Feb. 22 in front of about 150 folks. The ceremony was a Southern California dream, as it took place at Shannon’s home in Malibu, with an incredible ocean view. “We couldn’t be prouder of our daughter,” Gene and Shannon told PEOPLE in a statement amid all the wedding festivities. “James is a solid young man, and Sophie can do anything she puts her mind to. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness. If they are even half as happy as we are, they will last long.”

Meanwhile, Sophie has some great role models to get some marriage pointers. Gene and Shannon were together for 28 years before they decided to walk down the aisle together. During that time, the couple welcomed Nick (born January 22, 1989) and Sophie(born July 7, 1992). Gene finally proposed to Shannon on their reality show Gene Simmons’ Family Jewels in 2011 and they married on October 1, 2011 in a lavish Beverly Hills wedding with Nick and Sophie present.