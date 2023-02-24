Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Prove They’re Going Strong As They Cozy Up At Premiere Of ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2

Real-life looked very much like Sex/Life on Feb. 23, when the cast of the Netflix series gathered for the premiere of the show’s second season. Adam Demos proved that the bloom hadn’t come off the rose with his relationship with series costar Sarah Shahi. While attending the series premiere at the Roma Theatre in Los Angeles, Adam, 37, pulled Sarah, 43, in close for some tender PDA. While the couple kept it professional by not making out ahead of the screening, it was clear that they were still very much in love, having fallen for each other while shooting the show.

Adam plays Brad Simon in Sex/Life, which follows Sarah’s character, Billie Connelly. The story details “a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.” Caught between her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel), and her ex, Brad, Billie has to figure out what she wants in life and how to be happy again.

“Brad is her drug. He’s intoxicating,” Sarah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2021 when discussing the season one finale. “He represents adrenaline and the best sex she’s ever had, and she’s just hungry. Her appetite… she just wants that again. She’s been nothing but a mom and a wife for so long. I think she misses the danger and that rush that Brad represented.”

“I do think these two characters love each other,” Sarah said of Brad and Billie. “I think they’re wild for one another. I think that’s apparent in the show, too, that they truly did have a connection. They were able to break each other’s barriers down like nobody else did. I think they’re wild for one another. I think that’s apparent in the show, too, that they truly did have a connection.”

That “connection” clearly went beyond offset, with Sarah and Adam falling for each other on the project. “Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together,” she captioned a May 22 Instagram Post celebrating his birthday. “But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more.”