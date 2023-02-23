Paris Hilton Reveals She Had A Secret Abortion In Her Early 20s: ‘I Was Not Ready For That’

Paris Hilton had an abortion in her early 20s. “This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that,” the 42-year-old said to Glamour magazine in an interview published on Thursday, Feb. 23. “I was a kid and I was not ready for that,” she added, not giving any further details about the father or her timeline. She dated

She revealed that she wanted to make the admission now in light of Roe v Wade. “I think it is important,” the former Simple Life star said. “There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body … Why should there be a law based on that?” she also noted.

“It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all,” Paris shared, making a rare political statement.

The socialite recently welcomed her first child via surrogate with husband Carter Reum, sharing that his name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum on her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris. She had the name in mind for ten years, which she wrote about in her upcoming memoir simply titled Paris.

“If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London,” she penned in the book.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future,” she also said.