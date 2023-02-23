Jennifer Garner, 50, Stuns In Plunging Pantsuit At ‘Party Down’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Garner always manages to look classy and stunning on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the LA premiere of her new Starz show, Party Down, on Feb. 22. The 50-year-old rocked a low-cut black jumpsuit that highlighted her incredible figure and accessorized with diamonds.

Jennifer’s Roland Mouret Cap Sleeve Stretch-Cady Jumpsuit featured ruffled cap sleeves and a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The pantsuit was cinched in around her tiny waist and flowed into wide-leg pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, diamond rings, and massive dangling diamond earrings. As for her glam, Jennifer had her shoulder-length light brown hair down and parted to the side in loose waves while her side bangs covered half of her forehead. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy orange lip completed her look.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Kristen Bell, who looked just as fabulous in all-black. Kristen opted for an off-the-shoulder fitted black blazer top that was cinched in at the waist with a thick bow belt. She styled the top with fitted straight-leg black trousers, pointed-toe black pumps, and a black leather purse.

Jennifer is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit both on and off the red carpet and when she isn’t dressed to the nines for an event, her off-duty style is just as chic. One of our favorite recent outfits from her was when she rocked a skintight black turtleneck midi dress while filming in LA a few days ago. A tiny belt highlighted her waist while a fitted gray wool blazer, high socks, and a pair of Air Jordan 1 Newstalgia with Black Shoelace sneakers tied her look together.