‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Preview: Romeo Wants ‘Closure’ After His Falling Out With Angela

Romeo Miller doesn’t like how he left things with Angela Simmons. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 23 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, he talks to Lil Eazy-E about how he’s feeling. “How things ended, it never sat well with my spirit,” Romeo admits. “I should have had conversations that I simply didn’t have, and that’s why I’m here now, to get that closure.”

Romeo reveals that being a father has given him a “totally different perspective” on life. “You gotta be able to put your pride to the side and be man enough to admit that,” he continues. “But that’s how we figure out situations. You gotta communicate, and that’s why we’re here now. I still haven’t talked to Angela, JoJo, none of the Simmons since that because it just got so blown.”

The rapper previously told Angela’s sister that he didn’t “want to be a part” of the life Angela was currently living. He believed she just wanted attention from the camera. “I don’t want to be connected to it,” Romeo said.

Romeo and Angela argued at his going away party. She blasted him for what he said about her. She stormed off and that was that. Romeo and Angela have always had an on-again, off-again relationship, but this drama put them squarely in the “off” category.

Romeo now wants to be in the same room with everybody to have those reconciliation conversations. Lil Eazy-E thinks Angela’s housewarming party is the perfect opportunity for him to talk things out with Angela.

The official synopsis for the February 23 episode reads: “Romeo says he’s changed and wants to apologize, but will his apology be accepted? Sam’s case goes to court, and he gets news he didn’t want to hear. Eric and Aaliyah finally discuss their issues, and Tanice and her dad clash over throwing ice at JoJo.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.