Courteney Cox, 58, Gives Herself A Funny ‘Gen Z Girl’ Makeover: ‘Am I Slaying This Right?’

Courteney Cox is a cool mom. The 58-year-old Friends alum gave herself a Gen-Z makeover on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and proudly showed it off for all her Instagram followers to see. The video she shared revealed that she the idea came about as she was scrolling through Pinterest photos of trendy hair and makeup looks. “Look at these Gen Z girls, so cute. I wanna do that,” she said with a look of excitement on her face.

The video jumped to Courteney, who is the mother of a Gen-Z teen, primping herself in front of the mirror with winged eyeliner, bubble pigtails, a middle part, and all. She then eagerly opened up her closet to see what kind of trendy outfit she could pull together. She ended up in a pair of low-rise baggy jeans, a super cropped and distressed top, and a tie-dye hoodie. The video ended abruptly when someone walked into the house looking for Courteney, who became noticeably flustered as she was taking selfies.

“Am I slaying this right?” the Scream actress captioned the fun post, which was set to “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Fans immediately took to the comment section of the video to assure Courteney that she rocked the look and could slay all day. Meanwhile, dozens of others were in awe of the actress’ abs that were put on display thanks to the barely-there top. “Wow pushing 60 and body says I’m in my 20’s,” one fan commented. “Not you looking hotter than any Gen Z queen!!!” another gushed. A third expressed their bewilderment that she is a day over 50. “Seriously how are you over 50?? You look amazing!!!!” they exclaimed.

Courteney both looks and feels younger than she is, she revealed in a 2022 interview with the Sunday Times. “I feel like I’m young. I have a lot of friends in their 30s and I don’t think about it. To me we’re the same age until I actually study it,” she explained. “There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it,” she continued. “Time goes so fast. There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learnt so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.”

And although she is aging beautifully, Courteney admitted in the same interview that she once made a mistake by trying to stop herself from looking older. “There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she recalled. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”