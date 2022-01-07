Courteney Cox’s Plastic Surgery: Everything The ‘Scream’ Star Has Said About Having Work Done

Courteney Cox has been very open about her experience with plastic surgery over the years & we have everything you need to know about what work she has gotten done.

Courteney Cox has always been beautiful, however, as she has aged, the actress has undergone plastic surgery and has been very open about it. Being an actress in Hollywood could be tough, but it is super refreshing when celebrities like Courteney are candid about the work they got done over the years. Below, we have everything you need to know regarding what Courteney has shared about her treatments and experience.

Has She Had Plastic Surgery?

Yes, she has. Courteney has admitted to getting fillers in her face and shared that aging in Hollywood is tough, as she revealed to New Beauty in 2017, “Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble.”

When Did She Start?

After Courteney starred as the iconic TV character, Monica Geller on Friends, she began to get fillers. She admitted to People, that she got plastic surgery because she “wasn’t pleased with myself and the way I looked.” She continued, “I tried to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance.”

Courteney also went into detail with New Beauty regarding how she started, saying, “Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it’s good.”

“Then somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this.’ The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered,” she revealed.

Why Did She Stop?

Courteney admitted to stopping once friends told her she wasn’t looking like herself. She told New Beauty back in 2017 that you don’t notice what the results are while you’re undergoing plastic surgery until someone points it out. “You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s**t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!’ I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize,” she told New Beauty.

It wasn’t just her friends that made her stop, but also seeing herself in photos. “I’d see pictures and think, ‘Oh, is that what I look like?’ And I’d ask a friend and they’d say, ‘Oh God, no.’ And I never thought of myself as being delusional. I think photographs do show up worse, so when people in the world see you and write comments that are usually mean, I think, ‘It can be worse than what it really is,'” she said. Courteney even went on to say, “I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse. Now, I’m as natural as I can be.”