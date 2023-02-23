Cardi B Does Community Service In Chanel & $1,000 Maison Margiela Boots: ‘Don’t Commit Crimes’

Cardi B gave a little word of caution to her fans after rocking some seriously stylish duds to court ordered community service. In a mirror selfie posted to her Twitter on Thursday, February 23, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 30, wore a white pair of pants, matching $1,000 Maison Margiela boots, and a black and white crop top. She finished the look with a pink novelty pullover cap, complete with cartoon eyes and bear ears. The final touch was her mile long silver manicure. Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!” she captioned the pic.

Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IIqR3vB12y — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 23, 2023

It was the second such community service fashion pic in as many days. On Feb. 22, she showed off a pink quilted Chanel bag and matching pink boots. “On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!” she captioned the snap on Wednesday. And on Feb. 21, she slipped on an all black athletic ensemble, including skin tight leggings and a Chanel cap. “Day whatever the f*** of community service……….Obey the law !!!!” she wrote alongside that pic.

Fans will remember that the community service requirement is part of a plea deal for an alleged 2018 altercation at a strip club. She avoided prison time by pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges back in September of 2022. “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said in a statement at the time, per ABC News. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

But fans know even while accepting consequences, Cardi B will do it while looking amazing.